Nintendo is back with another Direct and it will be a big one! 🎮

Nintendo Direct is back with another showcase.

It is set to run for around 60 minutes.

But when will the event start and how to watch it?

Nintendo is about to offer gamers a fresh look at what it has up its sleeves. Fans will be treated to around an hour of announcements and reveals.

It is set to highlight games coming to the original Switch and the Switch 2 in 2025 and beyond. Metroid Prime 4, Kirby Air Riders, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A are among the already announced titles coming in the next few months.

But what exactly can you expect from the showcase? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Nintendo Direct?

Nintendo Switch 2 | Nintendo

After weeks of rumours, the gaming giant took to its new app Nintendo Today! to announce its latest showcase. Since launching it earlier in the year, the application has been used to give updates on the Legends of Zelda movie and of course to confirm dates of events.

The latest Nintendo Direct is due to take place today (September 12). It comes after last month’s Kirby Air Riders direct and an Indie showcase.

It is due to start at 2pm British time, which is 9am ET/ 6am PT for American viewers.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct?

It will be live on Nintendo’s YouTube channel - find it here . You can set a reminder by hitting the little bell icon.

The showcase will be live across Nintendo’s extensive YouTube pages, such as Nintendo UK.

What to expect from the Nintendo Direct?

Announcing it, Nintendo said: “Join us on Sept 12 for a Nintendo Direct! Tune in for roughly 60 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games.”

Previously announced games that are just around the corner include Metroid Prime 4, which does not yet have a release date. As well as Kirby Air Riders and Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

