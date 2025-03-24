This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The tour announcement comes as Self Esteem is set to release her new album on April 25 2025

Sheffield musician Self Esteem has revealed a series of UK tour dates for 2025.

The musician will be performing in Glasgow, London, Newcastle, Edinburgh and a huge hometown arena show in Sheffield.

Here’s the full list of tour dates for Self Esteem and a look at the track listing for her new album, A Complicated Woman.

After the rousing success of her second album, Prioritise Pleasure, Sheffield musician Self Esteem - aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor - is set to hit the road in support of her newest effort.

A Complicated Woman , due for release through Polydor Records on April 25 2025, is the eagerly anticipated follow up to the BRIT and Mercury Prize-nominated 2021 album, and has already received high praise from music critics including The Guardian.

Self Esteem is hitting the road again in 2025, this time to support her new album, A Complicated Woman. | Scarlett Carlos Clarke

To create a profound sense of connection, the album features a jubilant choir—dozens of voices, mostly female, representing a close-knit community. This chorus, including Nadine Shah, Moonchild Sanelly, Sue Tompkins (Life Without Buildings), Meatball, and Julie Hesmondhalgh, is designed to be felt as much as heard.

In celebration of the album’s release, Self Esteem is hitting the road once again towards the end of 2025, with dates including two shows in Glasgow, two shows in London and a huge homecoming show at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena to conclude the tour.

Here’s where you can catch Self Esteem on the road later this year and how you can get tickets to the performances.

Where is Self Esteem touring in the UK in 2025?

Self Esteem will be performing at the following venues on the following dates as part of her A Complicated Woman tour:

When can I get tickets to see Self Esteem touring in the UK in 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

As always, those with access to O2 Priority have first dibs on tickets to see Self Esteem perform on tour this year, with those pre-sales taking place from March 26 2025 at 10am GMT. However, on the same day those with Artist pre-sale access or Spotify pre-sale access will also be able to get tickets.

Those then with access to venue pre-sales or with Utlita Energy will be able to get tickets before general sale from March 27 2025 at 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for all dates will commence on March 28 2025 from 10am GMT through Ticketmaster UK .

Will you be heading out to see Self Esteem perform on her latest album tour later this year? Let us know your thoughts on this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.