Sidemen Charity match will be live on YouTube - but how can you watch? ⚽

The Sidemen Charity match is back for 2025.

It includes an incredible line-up of internet stars.

Set to be played at Wembley Stadium it has sold out.

The Sidemen Charity match is coming to Wembley Stadium. Tickets for the highly anticipated event flew off the shelves and it sold out in just three hours.

If you were unable to get your hands on a ticket, or if it is not a venue you could easily reach, you might be wondering if you can watch from home. The match is set to feature some of the biggest internet stars around right now - including the mega famous Speed.

The Sidemen’s very own KSI is currently appearing on the latest season of Britain’s Got Talent as a guest judge. But how can you watch the charity match at home?

How to watch the Sidemen Charity match at home?

If you were not among the lucky fans who managed to get tickets to Wembley Stadium today (March 8), you might be wondering if you can follow it at home. The Sidemen will be hosting a livestream on their YouTube page - click here - and it is free to watch.

For those who can’t watch the match as it happens, or just want to relive it, you will be able to rewatch the stream afterwards. The livestreams for previous matches including from 2023 and 2022 are also available to watch.

What time will the Sidemen Charity match start?

The football game is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm today at Wembley Stadium. The livestream is due to begin at 2.10pm according to the Sidemen’s YouTube page.

Munya Chawawa and Elz The Witch will be hosting the livestream, while commentary will be provided by Spencer FC & Stephen Tries. It is the sixth charity game since 2016 and the 2023 edition raised over £2.4million for charities Teenage Cancer Trust and CALM.

The 2025 match is in aid of Bright Side, BBC Children in Need and M7 Education. You can watch the Sidemen Charity game here .