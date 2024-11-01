Might one to wait to start listening to the Christmas tunes 😅

Spotify Wrapped is getting closer and fans are wondering if their listening habits are still being tracked.

The streaming giant has never publicly given a date but has clarified a rumour about it ending on Halloween.

But is it true - or do your listening habits in November still count.

The calendar is counting down to the most wonderful day of the year - the arrival of Spotify Wrapped. It won’t be long before we are gleefully showing off our playlist to our friends and family.

As the days continue to count down, you might be wondering when Spotify stops counting your listening habits for Wrapped. In fact you may have ever heard that Halloween is the cut-off, but is that the case?

Does Spotify still count your music for Wrapped in November?

A previous Spotify Wrapped. Image: Spotify | Spotify

There has long been an assumption that Spotify stops the count after Halloween. But that is one of those zombie facts that stick around on the internet no matter how many times it is debunked.

However Spotify has been equivocal and vocal on social media in recent years that the tracking period for Wrapped does not end on October 31. So that means anything you listen to today (November 1) could still have a say in how your top artists and songs will turn out.

When does the tracking period end?

Unfortunately, Spotify has continued to remain completely tightlipped on the exact date that the counting for Wrapped ends. But from what we know, it is some time in early to mid-November.

The actual round-up will drop either late this month or early December - so the tracking period must end prior to that. So just be wary when you stream songs in the first weeks of November - it could still influence the results of your Wrapped.

When does Spotify start counting for Wrapped?

The tracking period will begin again in January 2025 - meaning you have a few weeks to stream all your guilty pleasures. It also means that if you like to have Christmas playlists on loop during advent, it isn’t going to show up on your Wrapped next year.

So, fire up Mariah Carey and Michel Buble with gleeful abandon and not have to worry about it knocking your favourites off the list in 2025. Unless you carry on well into January - then you are playing with fire.

Are you excited for Spotify Wrapped to drop in the coming weeks - got any predictions on who will dominate the charts? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].