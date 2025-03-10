The Bay is airing its fifth series on ITV - but how many episodes are left? 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bay is now in its fifth series on ITV.

Marsha Thomason has returned as DS Jenn Townsend.

But how many episodes are left?

The Bay will be back on ITV in just a few hours - but you might be wondering how many episodes are left in the current series. The crime drama is now in its fifth series and continues to prove to be a hit with audiences.

DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) and the rest of the team are back tackling another harrowing case. The cast has seen some changes after departures from the previous season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as the latest series draws towards a conclusion, you might be wondering how many episodes are left. Here’s all you need to know:

How many episodes are in The Bay series 5?

Left: DS Jenn Townsend played by Marsha Thomason. Right: DI Anthony 'Tony' Manning played by Daniel Ryan. | ITV

Like all of the previous seasons of The Bay, the latest series will have six episodes in total. It takes ITV’s crime drama to a total of 30 episodes since it debuted back in 2019.

ITV is airing the full season across two weeks, starting on March 2 and concluding on March 11. The next episode to air will be the fifth one tonight (March 10) and the show will finish tomorrow (March 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will The Bay series 5 end?

Unlike most of its big shows so far in 2025, ITV is airing three episodes of The Bay each week. With new instalments dropping on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights.

It means that despite only returning just last weekend (March 2), The Bay’s fifth series will be coming to a conclusion on Tuesday March 11. The full box set is also available to binge watch on ITVX already.