It is meringue week in the Great British Bake Off tent - but what time does it start? 📺🍰

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bake Off is back for another week of drama.

The remaining amateurs are returning to the GBBO tent.

But what time can you expect it to start?

Fill up the kettle and grab a slice of cake because it is almost time for another week of Bake Off action. Channel 4’s beloved cookery competition is set to return in just a few hours.

It is set to be another ‘show first’ in the famous tent as the remaining amateurs will take on another new set of challenges. Learn what to expect from the very first meringue week on The Great British Bake Off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when will the show be on TV next? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does Bake Off start today?

The bakers from Series 16 of GBBO | Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off will be back for the seventh episode of its 16th series this evening (October 13). It is continuing to air on Tuesday nights, the spot it has occupied since the season began back at the start of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Channel 4 has confirmed that the latest episode will start at 8pm, as usual. It is another slightly shorter episode at 75 minutes, which comes as just six bakers remain in the tent.

Bake Off will finish at 9.15pm and will be followed by Worlds Apart. The reality show is the broadcaster’s rival to Race Across the World.

What week is it on Bake Off?

For the seventh trip into the tent, The Great British Bake Off is doing something new once again. The famous baking show has whipped up meringue week with three challenges all revolving around the iconic dessert.

Despite featuring in the show previously, it is the first time that meringues have been the main focus of a week. The preview, via Radio Times , teases: “Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding present a Bake Off first as the contestants face meringue week, starting off by making mini meringue tarts in the signature, before the more delicate task of soufflés in the technical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To end, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith challenge them to produce a showstopping meringue ice cream cake - before deciding which of the hopefuls hasn't quite come up with the goods.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.