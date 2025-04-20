Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Last of Us has introduced plenty of new faces in season two.

However one might be more significant than the others.

But who plays Abby in season two?

The Last of Us is back with a brand new season and there are plenty of new faces in the cast. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are back as Joel and Ellie.

HBO and Sky have confirmed the start time for the latest episode as the second series continues. One of the major new characters introduced is the mysterious Abby - who is on a quest for vengeance.

But is the new character from the games - and who plays her? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of The Last of Us season two?

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us season two | Liane Hentscher/HBO

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are back as Joel Miller and Ellie, respectively. Also returning from the first season is Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria - a leader in Jackson, Wyoming.

The new actors who have joined the cast includes:

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

Young Mazino as Jesse

Isabela Merced as Dina

Danny Ramirez as Manny

Ariela Barer as Mel

Tati Gabrielle as Nora

Spencer Lord as Owen

Catherine O'Hara as Gail

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon - reprising his role from The Last of Us: Part II game

Joe Pantoliano as Eugene

Alanna Ubach as Hanrahan

Ben Ahlers as Burton

Hettienne Park as Elise Park

Robert John Burke as Seth

Noah Lamanna as Kat

Who plays Abby in The Last of Us season 2?

The significant character is played by Kaitlyn Dever in the second series of the hit TV show. She has appeared in a number of high profile shows over the years including Justified - in which she played Loretta McCready.

Dever also was one of the stars of the Tim Allen comedy series Last Man Standing as Eve Baxter. She was in the main cast for season one through six and later returned in a recurring role.

In 2019 she was in the Netflix limited series Unbelievable - playing Marie Adler. Dever also had a role in the Hulu/ Disney Plus miniseries Dopesick in 2021 as Betsy Mallum.

Is Abby in The Last of Us games?

Just like the TV show, Abby is introduced at the start of The Last of Us Part II. She is one of the most significant characters in the 2020 sequel game - but saying more than that would be spoilers.

In the video game, Abby is played by voice actor Laura Bailey. She appeared as a nurse in the first season finale of The Last of Us show.

