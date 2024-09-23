LBPC: New photographic season

By Patrick Linford
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 10:55 BST
The 2024-25 photographic season has got underway for Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club.

On Wednesday 18 September the new season kicked off with a review of photographs members had produced during the summer break for their “Summer Challenge”.

This was a photo editing challenge in which unprocessed “donated” images had to be edited in an unusual way. The aim was to encourage members to develop new post-processing skills. So, instead of editing an image as a competition entry, they should experiment with colour, textures, masks, or whatever took their fancy, and let their imagination take flight.

The resulting images were displayed and compared to the original donor images. Each author was invited to explain their creative process and then there was a general discussion of the finished image.

Architectural Spiral

Members produced a wide variety of images using lots of different styles and approaches – landscapes, portraits, architecture, abstracts, surrealism, composites, colour and monochrome, and more. While some images were more “traditional”, there were also plenty of highly imaginative ones.

This was a fascinating exhibition of creative post-processing.

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Rd). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk and join us soon to unleash your creativity.

