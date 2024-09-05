Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club: New season starting
The challenge was to take some unprocessed “donated” images (ie, not their own) and edit them in an unusual way. The aim was to encourage members to develop new post-processing skills. So, instead of editing an image as a competition entry, they should experiment with colour, textures, masks, or whatever took their fancy and let their imagination take flight.
We look forward to seeing the results!
We are always keen to share our passion for photography and we will provide a warm welcome for any prospective new members who wish to come along.
We are a thriving photographic club with a very-well-respected reputation in the photographic community. We cater for all levels of photographer from novice to semi-professional.
As usual we will be running a varied programme through the season covering a wide range of photographic interests. Activities will include practical evenings and demonstrations, illustrated talks by accomplished photographers and expert speakers, competitions and challenges, and much more.
From 18 September we will be meeting at Greenleas School, Derwent Road (7.30pm for an 8.00pm start). For full details see our website at lbpc.org.uk and join us soon to unleash your creativity.
