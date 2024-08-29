Leighton Buzzard RBL announces inaugural concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leighton Buzzard branch of The Royal British Legion are pleased to announce The Poppy Prom Concert in aid of this year's National Poppy Appeal.

It's been 12 months of planning by the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL to bring this event to the Town for the very first time.

What is a Poppy Prom Concert? The evening will be a mixture of song and music you'd expect at The Proms, including "Last Night At The Proms" and the Ceremony of The RBL Remembrance Service.

We are proud to announce that we have the fantastic voices of the all female choir "Chanteuses" led by Director of Music; Susan Cox. They will be accompanied by Christopher Atkinson and Vaughan Jones.

We also have the music of the wonderful Leighton Linslade Concert Band, with Director of Music; Steve Kent.

Throughout the evening there will be individual pieces by both acts. However, they have been working together to bring us a number of combined performances as well.

As part of the show finale, in true "Last Night At The Proms" tradition there will be an opportunity for audience participation.

Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke was so pleased to be able to bring both these very well recognized Performers together for this first concert.

As part of The RBL ceremonial side of the evening, we will have several Standard Bearer's from Beds and Herts. These will be led by Herts Parade Marshall; Tony Cousins. Once again for our RBL ceremony we are proud to be joined by Former State Trumpeter; John Ravenor.

This concert will take place in the amazing setting of All Saints Church, Church Square, Leighton Buzzard. It all happens on Saturday, October 19 at 7pm. Doors from 6.15pm

Tickets for the evenings entertainment cost £10, U16 free. The cost of the ticket includes light refreshments during the interval and a programme on entry. There will be a raffle with some great prizes, again all proceeds will go towards The National Poppy Appeal.

Tickets are available at: Selections 36 High Street; All Saints Church Coffee Shop; RBL Social Club, West Street, and on the door on the night.

Although a lot of work by Branch Committee Members was needed to arranged this Concert! It would not have been possible without some amazing sponsorship from local businesses. We would like to thank the following:

Taylor Wimpey (East Midlands), Austin and Carnley Solicitors, Dillamores Funeral Directors, Leighton Linslade Town Council, Eagle Graphics Printers and Blue Kirby Creative.

Look out for our posters around Town and more information about our events on Facebook pages: Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard Branch. Plus our articles here in the LBO.

Remember all this is in aid of this year's National Poppy Appeal.

All we need now......is your amazing support. So go buy your tickets and come along for a fabulous evening of music and ceremony. We can't wait and look forward to seeing you all.