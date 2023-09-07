Yoga for children coming to Flitwick Leisure Centre

Watch more videos on Shots!

The sessions, which will begin on a six-week trial basis from Monday, September 18, will help children from the age of five years upwards improve their balance, strength and aerobic capacity through yoga.

Classes will run for children aged five to eight years from 4pm-4.45pm, and from 5pm-5.45pm for those aged nine to 13 years at the facility, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council.

Taught by Flitwick’s Group Training Manager, Victoria Shorley, who has been teaching yoga for 10 years, the classes will help children develop self-control, reduce their stress and anxiety, and improve focus and attention span.

She said: “Practising yoga helps children learn fine and gross motor skills, as they use their muscles in different ways.

“Children love learning the names of the poses, especially those with animal names like downward facing dog and bear pose. Balance postures are always good fun, such as tree and eagle pose.

“We’ll also add some of the warrior poses, as the children can imagine themselves as strong warriors. These are also good to flow from one to another, with a balance added in, as we progress through the sessions.”

Jacqui Ryan, Everyone Active’s Activities and Wellbeing Manager, said: “Yoga and mindfulness have been proven to improve both physical and mental health in schoolchildren.

“It builds strength, flexibility and coordination, and can help children to learn to regulate their emotions using breathing techniques.