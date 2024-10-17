What is Seat Unique? The VIP site offering tickets to Busted vs McFly and Oasis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What is Seat Unique and why was it so popular with Oasis fans?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ticketmaster has not made many friends with what some will see as a monopoly over big UK events. The queue system leaves tens of thousands frantically logging on and then left to the whim of internet connections and website crashes.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However it is the dynamic pricing model that has upset fans the most. Ticketmaster has introduced a system where ticket prices can potentially go up if demand for tickets is high. For Oasis’ recent UK tour dynamic pricing saw ticket prices rise as demand increased, making them more expensive for fans.

The reason Ticketmaster can charge large ticket fees is because they hold the majority of tickets for the concert. Other sellers such as SeeTickets usually have a much smaller allocation and that means the best chance to get tickets is via the dreaded Ticketmaster queue.

There is another option. The rise of standard ticket prices means more people are turning to VIP sites and the latest sale will be McFly vs Busted tickets going on sale on Friday 18 October. Standard tickets will be on sale at Ticketmaster while Seat Unique will sell VIP tickets for the venues from 9am here.

Floor tickets for Coldplay are being listed at over £400 on Viagogo, while seats in the stand opposite the stage are priced from £550-plus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Seat Unique tickets are on sale for £699. While this is out of the price range of most it also offers much better value than expensive unofficial resale sites. For a start you get the best seats in the house. The tickets are for the level two seating area of Wembley Stadium, offering the best view of the stage on the night.

The premium seats also give you access to the bars and restaurants of Club Wembley, while more premium seating options add extras such as access to exclusive lounges and food and drink packages.

What is Seat Unique?

Seat Unique is a ticket seller but it focuses on VIP and hospitality tickets to UK venues from stadiums like Wembley and Anfield, home of Liverpool FC, to music venues and other events offering more expensive tickets with perks including access to lounges, padded seats with the best views in the stadium and complimentary food and drink options.

Is Seat Unique legitimate?

Yes, Seat Unique is a legitimate website. All seats are official which means you can be sure you will be allowed access to the venue.

Is Seat Unique better than Ticketmaster?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seat Unique is not better or worse than Ticketmaster. It has fewer tickets and they will be higher priced but it will give you better seats and access to VIP areas. These are hospitality and VIP seats so you will pay more but they will be easier to buy than through unofficial resale sites.

It does offer a second chance to buy tickets if general sale tickets sell out quickly on Ticketmaster or SeeTickets.