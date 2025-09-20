Buzzards storm to victory in windswept cup game

Buzzards Crash through St Albans defence

Leighton Buzzard progressed to the next round of the RFU Community Cup after a strong second-half display saw them secure a 7–27 victory over St Albans in blustery conditions

The visitors opened the scoring after 20 minutes when centre Jacob Dove powered over the line, with skipper James Brett adding the extras for a 0–7 lead. St Albans were then forced into a reshuffle after a couple of untimely injuries, but they hit back swiftly. Quick hands across the backline created space down the wing, and a clever kick chase was gathered and grounded to level the scores.

Just before the interval, Buzzards regained the lead. Brett slotted a penalty with the final kick of the half, giving the visitors a narrow 7–10 advantage at the break.

The second half began with a fierce midfield battle, neither side able to take control until Buzzards upped the tempo. From a stolen lineout, Brett broke clear and linked with Tom Maynard, who surged down the wing before kicking ahead. There was confusion at the resulting lineout when St Albans prop tried to Stop Buzzards taking the quick throw. Captain Brett took advantage to touch down. The conversion went wide, but Buzzards were in control at 7–15.

Relentless pressure soon told again as Dove burst through the centre for his second try, stretching the lead to 7–20. With tempers flaring, both sides saw a man sent to the sin bin, but the visitors continued to dictate play.

A penalty on the St Albans 22 provided the platform for replacement scrum-half Jack Cullen, who showed sharp awareness to kick ahead, regather, and score. Ollie Taylor converted to seal a convincing 7–27 victory.

Buzzards now advance to the next round of the Plate competition. St Albans will take the positives from a resilient first-half showing but will rue the second-half injuries and pressure that turned the contest.

Next weekend, both clubs pause for the Women’s Rugby World Cup Final before league action resumes. Buzzards will travel to Huntingdon on Saturday, 4th October, as they continue their Counties 2 South East campaign.