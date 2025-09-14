Buzzards winning start continues in convincing fashion

Jacob Dove touching down for Buzzards 8th try

Leighton Buzzard convincing start to the season continued, scoring eight tries to defeat the visitors, Old Laurentians 50-5.

Although disappointed to concede a try with the last play of the match, Buzzards’ excellent defence has helped put them top of Counties 2 Midlands East (South) league on points difference.

In addition to the outstanding defence, this performance was based on an excellent display by the pack, with the unsung heroes of the front row, Sam Curran, Ash Walsh and Sam Dove providing a solid platform, and Jacob Murtagh outstanding in the lineout. Whilst the handling and decision-making in attack was not at its best, Buzzards had far too much pace throughout the side for their committed opponents.

Despite the slippery conditions, Buzzards’ ball retention was excellent in the early phases and it took just six minutes for Buzzards first try when Dom Hammond scored in the corner. Ten minutes later Hammond scored again, this time with Jacob Dove prominent in the build-up. Both difficult conversions were missed leaving Leighton 10-0 ahead.

Mid-way through the half, Buzzards added a third try through Matt Bloxham. James Brett converted to put Leighton 17-0 ahead.

Old Laurentians fought back with a period of possession and territory without threatening the Buzzard line. The visitors did miss an opportunity to cut the lead, when, after twenty-seven minutes, they missed a penalty from almost in front of the posts. With the remainder of the half played in midfield, the score remained 17-0 at half time.

Coach Phil Llewellyn’s half time talk had a similar effect to last week – a significant increase in tempo leading to three tries in fifteen minutes.

In the first minute of the half, Ash Walsh made the break for Tom Maynard to score. Five minutes later, Leighton went the length of the pitch with winger Raef Braithwaite showing his pace. The move ended with Jacob Davies almost scoring in the corner and referee giving a 5-metre defending team scrum. With the Buzzard pack winning the ball against the head, Jacob Murtagh touched down. Three minutes later Ash Walsh added a further try following a weaving run by Jamie West. James Brett converted two of these three tries to extend the lead to 36-0

Midway through the half another fine move through many hands resulted in a try for Harry Nossiter and, with James Brett’s conversion, made the score 43-0. Shortly after, Buzzards could have added a further try – prop Sam Curran pounced on a loose ball deep in the Leighton half. Realising, that whilst he was in the clear, he was unlikely to make the sixty metres to the line put in a perfectly judged kick for Tom Maynard and Jamie West to chase. However, whilst it looked easier to score, the ball was held up by determined defence from the visitors. Shortly after Jacob Dove crashed over from a quickly taken penalty, which, with James Brett’s conversion, brought up Buzzards’ 50 points.

Old Laurentians remained competitive and with the final play of the game, scored an excellent try. A well-judged pass from their fly-half taking out two defenders allowed their left winger to show his pace and, with good support runners, finally breech the Buzzard defence.