A new sport for the Rotary 'Yes We Can' network

Do you live with a disability? Are you 12-25 years old? Would you like to get involved in a sport that’s accessible, inclusive and fun for people with all abilities and experience? If you found yourself saying ‘Yes, Yes, Yes’, then we have some great news for you!

Rotary/Yes We Can are delighted that this summer, Cublington Cricket Club are launching Game Changers Cricket - free, weekly sessions to introduce the myriad of benefits of playing and supporting the exciting game of cricket.

Cublington CC has established itself as a model for village cricket over the last 30 years and is now making cricket accessible to anyone, through Game Changers supported by ‘ Yes We Can’.

So if you have a disability, a diagnosed condition or an impairment and are looking for a level playing field, please come and ‘have a go’. Believe us, it’s fun!

Starting on Saturday, 10 May, FREE, one-hour sessions will run from 10am to 11am throughout the summer at Orchard Ground, Cublington, Buckinghamshire.

For more information and to let us know you are coming, please visit our website. Or email [email protected]

We look forward to meeting you and sharing our passion for the great game of cricket.

