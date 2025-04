The Finale

On Saturday 8th February SLAP (St Leonard's Amateur Players) will be holding another very popular Evening of Music and Laughter.

The fun begins at 7.30pm in St Leonard's Church Hall, Leighton Road, Heath and Reach, LU7 0AA.

A variety of comedy sketches and performances by local bands and musicians will provide a full evening of entertainment.

There will be a licenced bar and tickets costing £7 are now on sale at the box office 01525 377047