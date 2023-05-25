Your organisation could be eligible for a grant of up to £500 for a specific project if it meets the required criteria details of which can be found at on the arts forum website www.llaf.uk.

Organisations that have benefitted from grants during recent years include Leighton Buzzard Drama Group, St Barnabas Church, Leighton Buzzard Music, Leighton Buzzard Art Society, Musical Theatre High, Brooklands Academy, Leighton Linslade Concert Band, Linsdale Singers, Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers, Spectrum Community Arts and many more.

Could your organisation benefit from the Arts Forum’s support this time round? Would you like to add your organisation to the list, why not apply now if you think we could help with a project that you are planning?

Leighton Buzzard Drama Group has benefitted from an arts forum grant before. (Image: The group's No Dinner For Sinners, March 2023 production)

Previous grant awards have been used to help fund:

Purchase display equipment for art exhibitions.

Purchase new equipment for local drama group.

A specialist training course for members.

Purchase sets of sheet music for a choir for a special event.

Purchase of music stands for a musical group.

To help fund a video camera system for sharing events remotely.

To provide costumes/uniforms for performers.

What could your organisation benefit from by using the grant scheme to help fund it?

An application form and further details can be found at www.llaf.uk or details can be sent to someone that you nominate by emailing [email protected]

