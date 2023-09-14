At the movies - live orchestra hits town!

Watch more videos on Shots!

The concert is in St Barnabas church, Linslade, at 3.30pm (doors open at 3.15pm) and entry is free, with donations going to Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade.

There will be music from a variety of well-known films, including James Bond, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings and La-La Land. The orchestra, conducted by Dennis Pim, will be joined by singers from Open Voices and Rising Voices under the direction of Victoria Stead.

The Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra was founded in February 2017 with the twin aims of providing an opportunity for local musicians to play, whilst raising money for charity. The Orchestra repertoire generally consists of light music, and they regularly partner with other local groups, such as Rising Voices or the Grand Union Community Choir. New members are welcome, and if you're interested in playing, get in touch at [email protected]

Dennis Pim, Musical Director, said "It's great to be playing together again after a 3-year enforced break due to the pandemic. We're looking forward to a fun afternoon of music-making to raise money for Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade whose free advice service helps people find a way forward when they most need it."

As the event is likely to prove popular, it's recommended that you book your seat in advance via the Orchestra's website at: https://www.llgo.uk

There will be some tickets on the door.

You can also register your interest through the LLGO's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/116664331495311/

There will be tea and cakes afterwards, kindly provided by St Barnabas Church, with proceeds from tea and cakes going to the Church.