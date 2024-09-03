Bedfordshire Festival of Autumn Walks 7th - 15th September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton Buzzard Ramblers are one of the four Bedfordshire rambler groups organising this year's walking festival. The programme has over 50 walks on offer so there really is something for everyone.

Bedfordshire Festival of Autumn Walks returns bigger and bolder this year with walking groups from neighbouring counties invited to also put on walks in their own area. We have over 50 walks available with most between 5-10 miles, but shorter and special interest walks are also available. Visit the festival website for full programme details: www.bedswalkfest.co.uk The programme is being updated constantly so do keep checking back for the latest information. A dedicated Facebook page is also available: 'Bedfordshire Festival of Autumn Walks'

Leighton Buzzard Ramblers are leading a number of walks during the festival and will be visiting Woburn, Harrold Country Park, Wrest Park, Maulden and following the Ouzel river and its source. We also have two local walks exploring the medieval and industrial history of Leighton/Linslade. There is also an opportunity to "walk and sail" with a trip on board the John Bunyan Community boat - a few places are still available to book.

We look forward to seeing you!