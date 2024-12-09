Bedfordshire's Royal British Legion band to play three concerts in one day

The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL have a gruelling setlist ahead, with the band playing three different concerts on Saturday, December 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day begins when The Band will join the community at the last RBL Breakfast Club of the year.

Members of The Band will enjoy a hearty breakfast at the RBL Social Club, prior to playing a selection of Christmas music, whilst Veterans and our friends from the community enjoy their breakfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Band would like to thank Natalie Duncum for hosting this monthly event throughout 2024.

The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL Christmas Concert

After a short break, The Band will be joined by additional members as they get ready to perform their Christmas Concert. Hosted in the RBL Social Club. This is a family concert open to the whole community. The concert starts at 2pm. Tickets are £5 and U16s are free. Tickets can be purchased from The RBL Social Club bar, or at the door on the day. There will be a bar serving a variety of refreshments, there's sure to be a mince pie or two available. Please come along and enjoy some traditional Christmas tunes, there'll also be a chance to join in.

Following the afternoon concert, The Band head over to All Saints Church. At 7pm Town Mayor; Cllr David Bligh host his Candlelit Christmas Concert. The RBL Band will join everyone else in putting on an evening of entertainment in supporting The Mayors chosen charities. This is open to the whole community and The Mayor has told me, mulled wine and mince pies will be aplenty.

We are so grateful to be the home of The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL, here in Leighton. Your support helps us as a Branch to keep them here in the Town. These are three great events, with something for everyone. So please come along and be part of the amazing community spirit we have here in Leighton Linslade. We look forward to seeing you all.