Big names in comedy are coming to town

Robin Ince - headlining at Tropic of Laughter on Tuesday 4 March

Tropic of Laughter, Leighton Buzzard’s most exotic comedy club, is welcoming some big names to its small stage over the next few months, including comedian, writer and presenter Robin Ince.

Hosted in the upstairs room of Ollie Vee’s Tiki Lounge, this quirky and intimate club has you at arm's length from top quality acts, including Reb Day, Lateef Lovejoy and Olaf Falafel, previous winner of Best Joke at the Edinburgh Fringe.

On Tuesday 4 March, Robin Ince – co-host of BBC Radio 4’s Infinite Monkey Cage with Prof Brian Cox – will be headlining. Robin says: “It is always a joy to return to smaller clubs and see all the brilliant new acts who are developing and growing. Watching their hunger is something that inspires you to still be excited by performing.”

The evening also features sets from Mel Byron, Stylophobia, Sam Day, Katie Jones and Tom Ratcliffe.

Billy Harrington - organiser and MC of Tropic of Laughter

Organiser and MC Billy Harrington says: “2025 has become the year of getting some of the best comedians in the game to rub shoulders with those just starting their comedy journey. You don't get this chance to see such polished acts alongside pure, raw comedic talent anywhere else in Bedfordshire. The laughter can be heard down the other end of the high street.”

Tickets are £5 and are available at www.tickettailor.com/events/ollieveestikilounge1/1225630

