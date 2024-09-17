Buzz Cinema: Coming to Leighton Buzzard in October!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From 4th – 13th October, Leighton Buzzard will come alive with the energy of filmmakers, storytellers, and creatives as the Buzz Cinema Film Festival returns for an exciting week of screenings, workshops, and collaboration.

Set against the backdrop of this historic Bedfordshire town, Buzz Cinema promises to be a vibrant celebration of local talent, offering film fans and filmmakers from Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, and Hertfordshire a unique opportunity to connect.

This festival is more than just a series of screenings – it’s a creative hub where film fans rub shoulders with new talent and industry professionals, offering a space for fun, learning, collaboration, and artistic development.

The organisers hope the festival will serve as a foundation for a growing film scene in the region, nurturing creativity and fostering connections between local filmmakers and film fans.

A feast of cinema and creativity at the heart of the community

Buzz Cinema's mission is simple yet profound: to bring together local creatives and filmmakers and provide a platform for showcasing their work to the very communities in which they live.

The festival aims to break down barriers between aspiring filmmakers and the professional industry, encouraging collaboration across generations and backgrounds. Whether you're a director, writer, or simply a lover of film, Buzz Cinema is the place to discover fresh perspectives and celebrate creativity.

As festival organisers put it: "We’re not just hosting a film festival – we’re building a bridge between emerging filmmakers and the industry, and exploring the incredible potential within Beds, Bucks, and Herts."

Punters enjoying the ambience of the Film Festival in 2023

What’s on Offer: Films, Workshops, and More

The Buzz Cinema experience doesn’t end with screenings. For those looking to challenge themselves, the festival will feature a 48-hour film challenge, open to all, where participants are tasked with creating a short film in just two days.

Workshops, led by industry professionals, will offer hands-on experience and insights into the world of filmmaking, providing invaluable opportunities for skill development.

As for the films themselves, this year's submissions promise a diverse array of genres and themes, from light-hearted comedies to suspense-filled thrillers. With something for every taste, audiences will be able to dive into a carefully curated programme of short films, experimental cinema, and more.

Lobke and Henni presenting the Film Festival in 2023

Festival Highlights

The Buzz Cinema Film Festival kicks off on October 4th with an exciting Opening Night celebration, followed by a week of dynamic programming that includes:

October 4th: Opening Night

October 5th: Offbeat Visions - A selection of experimental films that push the boundaries of storytelling and cinematic technique.

- A selection of experimental films that push the boundaries of storytelling and cinematic technique. October 7th: Wicked Visions - Immerse yourself in the world of mystical, fantasy, and horror films.

- Immerse yourself in the world of mystical, fantasy, and horror films. October 10th: Heart & Humour - End the festival on a lighter note with a collection of heart-warming and comedic films.

For those eager to plan their visit, the full programme of screenings is available at buzzcinema.co.uk/festivalprogramme.

Awards for best in category films

Get Involved

Buzz Cinema is more than a passive viewing experience—it’s a call to action for local film fans, filmmakers and creatives to join the movement. Whether you want to watch new films, screen your film, participate in a workshop, or take on the 48-hour film challenge, there are endless ways to get involved. The festival is an invitation to explore the rich creative landscape of Beds, Bucks, and Herts, and to connect with others who share a passion for film.

So, if you’re looking to see new films, learn, connect, or showcase your work, Buzz Cinema is the place to be this October. Don't miss the chance to be part of a growing film community and explore the cinematic possibilities that this region has to offer.

Let’s come together and celebrate the power of storytelling!

Festival Details

Dates: October 4th – October 13th, 2024

Location: Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire

Film guide, Tickets and full programme here: buzzcinema.co.uk/festivalprogramme

Let's make this year’s Buzz Cinema Film Festival an unforgettable celebration of local talent!