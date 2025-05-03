Buzzing with talent: Buzz Cinema’s local film night at The Dukes a huge success — open mic screening announced for May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cozy back room of The Dukes pub in Heath and Reach was filled to the brim on Sunday, April 27, as film lovers gathered for a sold-out screening celebrating the rich creative talent of Leighton Buzzard and beyond.

A curated selection of short films wowed the crowd, blending humour, emotion, and innovation — many made by Buzz Filmmakers, others by rising talents from the wider region. The informal and welcoming vibe made for an inspiring evening of grassroots cinema.

Films screened included:

The Rory Barrington Show – A chaotic, comedic romp where a roving reporter interviews the eccentric Professor Birdseye on the mysteries of ornithological etymology… but ends up in over his head.

A Moment in Time – A reflective piece urging viewers to make the most of life’s fleeting nature.

Leap of Heist – Five siblings plan a heist on the elusive 29th of February. But buried family drama threatens to undo their plans in this darkly funny, high-stakes tale.

Buzz Filmmakers' AI Script Challenge – A film born out of an experiment: what happens when AI writes the script? The result was as unexpected as it was entertaining.

Maple – A touching story about grief, as a young woman finds an unusual way to reconnect with a lost loved one.

Whatever Happened to Molly Doyle? – A surreal, heartfelt comedy following 80-year-old Molly Doyle as she journeys into the next life with the help of some truly fantastical characters.

Room 224 – A quietly powerful film exploring heartbreak, vulnerability, and unexpected connection between a banker and an escort.

SAY IT – A surreal meditation on fate and free will, told through the lens of a man whose life changes after a mysterious accident.

The atmosphere throughout was one of warmth and curiosity, with attendees praising the diversity of voices and storytelling styles on show.

Next Up: Film Open Mic at Ollie Vees – Saturday, May 18.

Building on this momentum, the team is inviting the community to the next event: a Film Open Mic at Ollie Vees in Leighton Buzzard on Saturday, May 18, from 3pm–5pm (33 Market Square, LU7 1EU).

This unique event offers filmmakers a chance to screen their short films in a no-pressure, no-competition environment. Whether you’re a first-timer or an experienced director, it’s a welcoming space to share work and chat with fellow creatives. Films are screened on a first-come, first-served basis — so early submission is encouraged.

Grab one of Ollie Vees’ legendary cocktails or a hot drink and settle in for an afternoon of cinematic surprises, conversation, and community spirit.

For tickets or to submit a film, visit the Buzz Filmmakers website https://www.buzzcinema.co.uk/event-details/short-film-open-mic