Calling all filmmakers! Film festival insiders to share secret of success

Independent filmmakers can find out more about festivals

Independent filmmakers eager to discover more about the film festival circuit will have a unique opportunity in Leighton Buzzard next month thanks to a special event hosted by Buzz Cinema.

On Wednesday September 10th, a special panel discussion titled ‘Navigating Film Festivals: From Indie to Entry’ takes place at 8pm at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre. The event promises to offer a rare insight into what festival programmers are really looking for — and how filmmakers can stand out in a sea of submissions.

The panel will feature senior curators from film festivals across the region (including Buzz Cinema, Northampton Film Festival, Fisheye Film Festival and Bedford Independent Film Festival), who will share tips on what makes a submission rise to the top, what common mistakes to avoid, and how to tailor your entry to the right festival audience.

“For emerging filmmakers, getting noticed by a film festival can be daunting, but it’s easier than you might think and offers so many benefits,” says Susanna Booth, committee member at Buzz Cinema and chair of the panel discussion. “We want to help demystify the process and give people the information to succeed.”

Topics will include:

Why film festivals are so valuable

How to make your film stand out from the crowd

What programmers look for

The importance of supplementary materials

How networking and timing influence festival success

A Q&A session will follow the panel, giving attendees the chance to engage directly with the speakers. Space is limited, so register now to secure a seat.

To learn more, visit https://www.buzzcinema.co.uk/festivalprogramme