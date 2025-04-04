Candlelight session with charming blues & folk artist at The Crooked Crow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular ‘Candlelight Sessions’ return to Leighton Buzzard on Thursday 10th of April, this time with blues and folk singer and songwriter ‘Tangles’ (or Lauren Greaney when not on stage). This show will be a magical musical evening with wine (or beer) and cheeseboards available!

Tangles started writing songs in a quiet Solitude from the age of 11 until her late teens. Having started as many teens do with Metal and Punk, she then discovered Acoustic Delta Blues and Open Tunings used by artists such as the late Nick Drake to develop her unique sound. Tangles, a Norfolk girl, started busking from the age of eighteen and since then has made a name for herself around the Norwich area and becoming a regular on the local music scene.

Tangles has been in many different bands and musical incarnations and loves doing what she does. She has been quite prolific with her song writing and some are now recorded in the studio and available on line at Bandcamp including ‘Smiling Skank’, ‘Sweatwash’ and her EP ‘Khaos 23’. Her shows mostly consist of her original music, but she does include the occasional cover as ‘a crowd pleaser’!

She was once described by a music critic as having ‘a voice that could belong to a wood-fairy - sweet, beautiful, and utterly captivating. One listen, and you might find yourself slipping into a nature-inspired trance.’ She has also played several festivals including ‘Small World’ in Kent and the Noisily Festival in Leicestershire and her first was Harlequin Fayre near Norwich back in 2019.

Whilst many songs are more serious like ‘The Getaway Tune’ composed in her early busking days, others such as her superb 'Symphony to The Worms', is a song about making compost - possibly a subject that only creative Tangles could sing about!

Tickets for the show are available on The Crooked Crow Bar website at https://www.crookedcrowbar.com/. Doors open at 8pm with Tangles on stage from around 8.25pm.