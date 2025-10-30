Candlelight Sessions at Leighton Buzzard’s ‘The Crooked Crow Bar’

By Tim Casterton
Contributor
Published 30th Oct 2025, 01:47 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 07:40 GMT
Jasmine Burns - Candlelight Sessions at The Crooked Crow Bar on 13th Novemberplaceholder image
Jasmine Burns - Candlelight Sessions at The Crooked Crow Bar on 13th November
Leighton Buzzard’s independent venue ‘The Crooked Crow Bar’ run a monthly ‘Candlelight Sessions’ event offering audiences a relaxing evening with a wine or beer, legendary cheeseboards and great live music in a candlelight setting.

The next event is on Thursday 13th November at 8pm and shows generally finish by around 10:30pm

The artist for 13th November is singer songwriter Jasmine Burns who is based in Milton Keynes and has been a professional musician for around 16 years. Jasmine, originating from a small East Yorkshire village, now has a music career that has involved travel around the UK and also on an American tour. The musical instruments mastered include Autoharp, Banjo and Mandolin to name a few. Her warm and rugged vocals laced around tales of a bruised and heavy heart take inspiration heavily from time spent in south-west America. A wealth of influences all mixed together with a jaunty, foot tapping rhythm create a fresh sound of her own.

Jasmine has been able to establish a big and loyal following within the Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire area where she lives on a narrowboat based on The Grand Union Canal. A debut solo EP ‘Homesick’, released in 2018, gaining a lot of interest from the US and earned airplay as a featured artist for BBC ‘Introducing Northampton’. Another EP ‘Silver Penny’ was produced in 2023.

Bookings for the show can be made at https://wegottickets.com/event/679787/ or through The Crooked Crow Bar website at www.crookedcrowbar.com

