Celebrate summer with the whole family at Leighton Buzzard market
This exciting event will feature a variety of FREE activities for kids, including a lively Punch and Judy show and mobile balloon modeller from Banana Brain Fun Shows. Kids can also get face glitter from Glamavan, enjoy fun activities with Leighton Buzzard Children's Centre and participate in crafts and activities organized by Leighton - Linslade Children's Trail. There’s something for everyone right in the heart of our local market.
Why not make a day of it? Include a visit to the splash park and the sandpit for even more fun!
Cllr Mark Freeman, Chair of the Markets Sub-committee, expressed his enthusiasm for the event:
“This summer, we are thrilled to bring together local children’s entertainers and services to provide families with a much-needed free day out. Events like these not only offer fun and entertainment for kids but also support our local market and High Street by increasing footfall and encouraging the community to shop locally.”
Event Highlights:
- Punch and Judy Show
- Face Glitter
- Balloon Modeller
- Crafts and Sticker Fun to Take Home
- Play Opportunities Including the Playstreets Initiative
- Children's Trail Maps and Information Available
Join us for a day full of joy and laughter and help us celebrate our wonderful community. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to create lasting memories with your family!
For more information and to stay updated, visit our event page on Facebook.
