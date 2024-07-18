Celebrate summer with the whole family at Leighton Buzzard market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready for a day of FREE family fun and excitement as the Leighton-Linslade Children’s Trail celebrates summer at the market! Join us at Leighton Buzzard Market on Tuesday, 6th August, between 10.00am and 2.00pm, for beach holiday-themed fun that the whole family can enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exciting event will feature a variety of FREE activities for kids, including a lively Punch and Judy show and mobile balloon modeller from Banana Brain Fun Shows. Kids can also get face glitter from Glamavan, enjoy fun activities with Leighton Buzzard Children's Centre and participate in crafts and activities organized by Leighton - Linslade Children's Trail. There’s something for everyone right in the heart of our local market.

Why not make a day of it? Include a visit to the splash park and the sandpit for even more fun!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mark Freeman, Chair of the Markets Sub-committee, expressed his enthusiasm for the event:

Families enjoying our Easter event earlier this year

“This summer, we are thrilled to bring together local children’s entertainers and services to provide families with a much-needed free day out. Events like these not only offer fun and entertainment for kids but also support our local market and High Street by increasing footfall and encouraging the community to shop locally.”

Event Highlights:

Punch and Judy Show

Face Glitter

Balloon Modeller

Crafts and Sticker Fun to Take Home

Play Opportunities Including the Playstreets Initiative

Children's Trail Maps and Information Available

Join us for a day full of joy and laughter and help us celebrate our wonderful community. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to create lasting memories with your family!

For more information and to stay updated, visit our event page on Facebook.