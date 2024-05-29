D-Day 80th Anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

How will you celebrate and remember the 80th Anniversary of D-Day?Why not join the RBL.

With just over a week to go until the 80th Anniversary of D-Day (Thursday 6th June).

Here's a gentle reminder of what your local Branch of the RBL has in store to commemorate and celebrate.

Thursday 6th June...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

D-Day 80 Anniversary

We start at Linslade. A service of remembrance will take place at the Memorial Gardens in Mentmore Road at 11am. Blessing by Father Bernard, followed by 2 mins silence and wreath laying. The service is open to the community and we'd love to see you join us and pay respect.

Then we move to Leighton Town War Memorial. A service of remembrance in Church Square at 7pm. A service lead by the Legion, Blessing by Mother Kirsty, wreath laying by Town Mayor (Cllr David Bligh) and RBL President (Cllr Mark Freeman). The service is open to the community and once again we'd love to see you all come and join us to pay respect.

Please note there are no road closures/restrictions in place for this event. We ask that both pedestrians and motorists show the appropriate courtesy to each other. The service should be no more than 30 minutes. The RBL thank local residents for their support during this service.

At both services we're pleased to have former "State Trumpeter" John Ravenor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also at both services there will be an opportunity for members of the public to lay wreaths and purchase memory crosses (for a small donation) to place in the gardens of remembrance.

Then on Saturday 8th June we celebrate. Join us with The Buckinghamshire (Midshires) Band of the RBL. The Baptist Church, Hockliffe Street at 7pm is the venue. Tickets are £10 for Adults, £5 for U16. Tickets on the door. Come along, wave a flag and maybe join in a bit of a sing-a-long. It would be great to see you all and of course you'll be supporting the RBL.