Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Join us for some FREE spooky Halloween fun at Leighton Buzzard Market on Tuesday 29th October from 10am – 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get dressed up in your favourite Halloween costume and head down to the Market on Tuesday 29th October from 10am – 2pm for some FREE, fun activities for families. We’ve got creepy crafts, a trick or treat trail, costumed characters, freaky face glitter and beastly balloons! We’ll be joined by our friends from the Children’s Centre, the local drama group and a wonderful story teller who will entertain the little ones.

Whilst in town you can also try and find all the Halloween Knits! From Saturday 26th October to Sunday 3rd November, our spooky and adorable Halloween Knits will be taking over Parson’s Close Recreation Ground and Leighton Buzzard Town Centre for a half-term holiday!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some have cozied up in the fairy doors at Parson’s Close Rec, while others are off exploring the High Street. Keep an eye out for Willow the Witch’s Cat, Mousy Brown, Ghostly White, Charlotte the Spider, and the Pumpkin Pals! Can you spot them all?

Market Events for Families on the High Street

Leighton Buzzard has a bustling, modern twice-weekly market at the heart of the vibrant High Street. The market runs on a Tuesday and Saturday where shoppers can choose from stalls selling everything from classic market staples such as fresh fruit and vegetables, fish, plants and cut flowers to books, shoes, clothing & food.