It's all going on at your RBL Club

Bingo Night Tuesday 11 March.

Shannon, Maddie and the Team look forward to hosting you all in the week ahead at The Royal British Legion Club, Leighton Buzzard. There's something for everyone, over the coming days.

What a week we have coming up at The Royal British Legion Club, Leighton Buzzard. Please spread the word as we appreciate your support and don't take it for granted, so Thank You.

It all starts Tuesday 11th March.Tuesday through Friday, The Club will open daily from 10am whilst The Cheltenham Festival is on. All races will be screened in The Members Bar and EVERYONE is welcome. Enjoy a glass of something and grab a fresh filled roll.

Tuesday evening, it's BINGO Night in the Main Hall. The Bar will open at 7pm, it's "Eyes Down" down at 8pm. Your hosts for the evening are Barry & Sharon. It's FREE entry and £7 for your game cards. Again it's open to EVERYONE.....so grab family and friends and have a bit of mid-week fun and maybe a glass or 2 of something.

Carabao Cup Final.

Remember, Tuesday and Saturdays are market days in the Town. The RBL Club opens its doors at 10am on these days. So why not pop in for a Tea/Coffee or maybe even a glass of something EVERYONE Welcome.

Saturday 15th March The RBL Club host The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL, Breakfast Club. This is open to everyone, groups and families very welcome. Doors open at 9:30am for this.

Not forgetting on Friday, we have the 55Up Legion Lunch Club in association with Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

Sunday 16th March. The Carabao Cup Final(Liverpool v Newcastle), will be shown in The Members Bar......But EVERYONE is welcome along. The RBL Club Opens at 12pm, Kick off is 4:30pm and The RBL Club closes at 8pm.

Cheltenham Festival 11 - 14 March

Along with all the other groups and organizations that use The RBL Club in the evenings it's a busy week.

That said, Shannon and Maddie are always glad to hear from you if you want a venue for an event.

We look forward to seeing you all and Thank you for your support.