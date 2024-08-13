Join the Men’s Shed's Coffee Morning in Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Are you looking for a way to connect with others in the community, learn new skills, or simply enjoy some time in good company?

Leighton Linslade Town Council is facilitating a Men’s Shed’s Coffee Morning.

Beginning on Thursday, 5th September (10am). the gathering will be hosted at Canal Street Coffee and thereafter be held on the first Thursday of every month at the same time and venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will provide an opportunity to discuss the exciting prospect of starting a Men’s Shed in Leighton Buzzard.

Men’s Shed will be holding a Coffee Morning in Leighton Buzzard in September.

What is a Men’s Shed?

A Men’s Shed is a community space that brings men together to work on projects, share skills, and socialise in a relaxed environment. Originating in Australia, the Men’s Sheds movement has spread across the globe, providing a space where men of all ages can find friendship, purpose, and a sense of belonging.

The activities in a Men’s Shed can vary widely, from woodworking and metalworking to gardening and model building. But more than just a workshop, a Men’s Shed is about camaraderie, support, and improving well-being.

Why Attend the Coffee Morning?

The Coffee Morning is a chance to meet like-minded individuals and discuss the creation of a Men’s Shed in Leighton Buzzard. Whether you’re interested in joining, volunteering, or simply learning more, this informal gathering is open to all.

The benefits of being part of a Men’s Shed are numerous:

Social Connection: In today’s fast-paced world, it can be easy to feel isolated. Men’s Sheds provide a welcoming environment where you can connect with others, build friendships, and become part of a supportive community. Learning and Sharing Skills: Whether you’re an experienced craftsman or a beginner, a Men’s Shed offers the opportunity to learn new skills and share your own expertise. The exchange of knowledge is a core aspect of the Shed, helping members to grow both personally and professionally. Mental and Physical Well-being: Engaging in hands-on activities and social interaction has been proven to improve mental health. Men’s Shed offer a space to work on meaningful projects, which can boost self-esteem, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being. Community Involvement: Many Men’s Shed undertake projects that benefit the wider community, such as building benches, repairing public spaces, or creating items for charity. Being part of these efforts can provide a sense of accomplishment and pride in contributing to the local area. A Space of Your Own: The Shed is a place where you can take a break from daily responsibilities, focus on hobbies, and enjoy time with others who share your interests.

How to Get Involved

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be part of this exciting new initiative, simply come along to the first Coffee Morning on 5th September at 10 am at Canal Street Coffee. Whether you’re curious about the concept or ready to dive in, your input and enthusiasm will help shape the future of the Leighton Buzzard Men’s Shed.

If you’re unable to attend but are interested in getting involved, please contact Leighton Linslade Town Council on 01525631920 or email [email protected]. The more people who show interest, the sooner this project can come to life.