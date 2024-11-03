Leighton Buzzard Art Society November demonstration

The Leighton Buzzard Art Society will be holding their November demonstration meeting on Thursday, 21st November

The Leighton Buzzard Art Society is holding their November demonstration meeting on Thursday 21st November at Linslade Middle School, Mentmore Rd, Leighton Buzzard LU7 2PA , at 7.30 pm. Please note the new venue for our meetings.

Jo is a local artist who says “I’m fired by the challenges of working from life. This informs all my art. Often, this takes an allegorical form around a theme. Recurring ideas centre on how women are portrayed in history, literature, folklore and myth.

I gained a degree in Fine Art at Loughborough and a post-graduate Art Teacher’s Certificate at Goldsmiths between 1976 – 1980, and have continued to make art and teach ever since. I live in Heath and Reach, Bedfordshire, and have a studio in the beautiful ancient house at Westbury Arts Centre, Milton Keynes. I am part of The Artist Collective @ Westbury.”

Jo will be demonstrating watercolour techniques.

The evening is free to LBAS members and £6.00 per person for non-members, payable at the door.