Leighton Buzzard Art Society September art demonstration

The Leighton Buzzard Art Society will be holding their next demonstration meeting on Thursday 19th September at Linslade Middle School, Mentmore Rd, Leighton Buzzard LU7 2PA , at 7.45 pm. Please note the new venue for our meetings.

This month's demonstrator will be Jane Charles, a local textile artist. Jane’s career started with a degree in fashion, her knowledge of fabrics and colour theory set the base for her talent to evolve. When Jane moved to Milton Keynes in 2002 she began making things out of felt for her young children, including angels made from poppy heads taken from her newly acquired garden.

Jane finds her inspiration from her environment and family history, she likes working with layers and structure, so the original Milton Keynes map grid has been a wonderful source of inspiration over the years. Jane enjoys using natural dyes in her process, creating a pattern which she then layers with a print and some freehand embroidery.

The evening is free to LBAS members and £6.00 per person for non-members, payable at the door.

Why not join the Society ? Full details are on our website. https://www.lbas.org.uk/membership/