Leighton Buzzard & Linslade Open Gardens

Private gardens will be open to the public in aid of local charities.

A total of fourteen private gardens will be opening to the public in aid of two local charities, Hospice at Home Volunteers and Tibbs Dementia Foundation.

Nine gardens will be open in Linslade on Sunday 30 June and a further five including the Friends Meeting House in Leighton Buzzard on Sunday 7 July. Gardens will be open to the public from 12pm to 5pm on both days.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view a variety of gardens including small courtyards, woodland, formal landscaping and wildflower planting. We are delighted to include several new gardens to the programme this year, something we are extremely keen to do each year.

All the gardens that will be opening their gates to visitors have been created by gardeners who have worked hard to establish a garden that suits local ground conditions and individual lifestyles. Whether you are a keen gardener or just enjoy pottering, the open days will offer ideas for garden design, plants, quirky garden art and most of all, demonstrate the passion and rewards of amateur gardening.

We have retained the price of entry to £5 per adult and programmes can now be purchased from Selections Pet & Garden Store, 36 High Street, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 1EA. Programmes will also be on sale on Sunday 30 June at 36 Southcourt Avenue, Linslade, LU7 2QD from 12noon until 5.00pm. The programme provides entry to all the gardens on both open days. Children under 16 years of age go free.

Refreshments will be available on both days from certain gardens as indicated in the programme. Sales from refreshments, programmes and plants purchased during the open days will be cash only. All money raised from the Open Gardens event will be be divided equally between our two chosen charities.

We would like to say a big thank you to Estate Agent, Fine Homes Property Ltd for once again sponsoring the event, we are extremely grateful for their continued support.