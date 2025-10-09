Leighton Buzzard Poppy Prom Concert 2025

The Royal British Legion Leighton Buzzard Branch are pleased to host the return of this year's Poppy Prom Concert.

Following the success of last year's inaugural Poppy Prom Concert, the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL are pleased to once again host this year's concert.

It's less than 10 days to go now...... until this year's Poppy Prom Concert.

Once again, it all takes place in All Saints', Leighton Buzzard on Saturday 18 October at 7pm (Doors open at 6.15pm).

Tickets have been steadily selling On-Line, either by scanning a QR code on one of our many posters around Town and also published on a regular basis in the LBO. Or you can visit the following Link:

https://www.trybooking.com/uk/FBEZ

As with last year, tickets will also be available on the night at the door (like last year, card/cash).

Remember, every single penny from ticket sales and the Raffle will go to the National Poppy Appeal 2025.

We will remember them.

People ask us; If every penny goes to the Poppy Appeal....... How do we cover all the cost for such an event?

The answer is quite simple; We have some amazing businesses and companies in Leighton-Linslade who are always willing to step forward and help us cover all the cost.

Companies like: Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, Austin & Carnley Solicitors, Dillamore Funeral Services, Blue Kirby Creative and Eagle Graphics Printers. Their donations and support enable us to bring such an event to you. It should also be said; any sponsorship funds after cost, remaining from these supporters also go directly to The National Poppy Appeal. So everyone, with you the public buying tickets and raffle tickets are all doing their bit for the 2025 Poppy Appeal.

The Poppy Prom Concert will also be your first opportunity to purchase this year's "2025 Poppy Lapel Pin" . Which always marks the beginning of the National Poppy Appeal, which this year is officially launched on Thursday 23 October 2025.

Both The Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion and Chanteuses have been working hard to put together a programme of music and song for the occasion. The Band will perform a number of pieces, including; Spitfire Prelude and Fugue, The Vanished Army as well as various other Marches and suitable pieces. Whilst Chanteuses will perform some classic and poigniant pieces, including; Amazing Grace, We will remember them. Both will come together for: The Poppy Red and In Flanders Field.

Following the RBL Service of Remembrance. Led by Vicar of All Saint's and Branch Chaplain; Prebendary David. It's your turn as we turn to the Finale and "A last night at the Proms" style sing-along.

We will also have the "Parade of Standards" from Branches and Cadet Units across Beds and Herts, under the watchful eye of Parade Marshall; Tony Cousins.

Mid interval; refreshments with a pay bar (Wine and lite beers) will be provided by the All Saints Volunteers. All funds raised from refreshments will go to the church charities.

As well as welcoming The Kings representative; The Vice-Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire; Mr Chris Sharwood-Smith MBE, together with his wife, Karen. We extend a warm welcome to Leighton-Linslade Mayor; Cllr David Bligh and his wife, Norah. They will be joined by Mayors and Dignitaries from around Bedfordshire. This year we also welcome Squadron Leader Jim Maginnis RAF and Mrs Elizabeth Maginnis, Chairman and Secretary of RBL Lurgan and Brownlow (Northern Ireland).

There's so much more we could tell you about, but why not come along and see everything for yourselves. We believe you're in for a great evening, so we would love to see you and share this event with you

So if you'd like to purchase a ticket on-line, please do. Or, come along on the night and join us, we'd love to see you and start this year's National Poppy Appeal in style, as only Leighton - Linslade can.

As always the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL thanks you for your continued support. Thank You.