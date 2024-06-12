Leighton Buzzard Ramblers: Green green grass of home
Leighton Buzzard Ramblers Group are inviting you to join them for a 90-minute guided walk this Saturday which will navigate the many footpaths and tracks around the town that lead to our wonderful wildlife areas, waterways and parks.
This is an ideal opportunity for anyone new to the town to explore the local area and enjoy the beautiful wildlife and countryside that surrounds us.
Walking has been proven to be good for our mental and physical health, but it is also good for the environment as by leaving our cars at home, even for just one journey, we can reduce our vehicle emissions and help to ease traffic congestion in the town.
No special equipment necessary, just some good walking shoes or boots, something to drink and that vital piece of equipment for our current weather - a waterproof!
Full details on Leighton Buzzard Ramblers website: www.lbramblers.org.uk