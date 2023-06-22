Leighton Buzzard Young Farmers Fundraiser Breakfast Morning

Breakfast Poster

Young Farmers is a nationwide federation, that is registered as a UK charity for their work towards promoting and encouraging young people as well as their local communities.

We recently competed at the Bedfordshire County Show, placing second overall! One of the big competitions on the day was the Tug of War, where we had teams in all three categories (Juniors, Ladies & Mens), with a close call on both our juniors and ladies pulls. Our mens team took the lead and won on the day.

As part of our practice towards the Tug of War competition we had been training nearly 4 times a week for the weeks leading up to the rally. In an effort to get a lead over our competitors the club invested into sports grade TOW boots, which don't come at a pretty penny.

We are hosting a Breakfast Fundraiser for the club to regain the funds back from the rally and boots purchased.

We have a number of local businesses all based in Leighton Buzzard who have very kindly donated food towards the breakfast. These include; Westrope Butchers of Eaton Bray, WM Yirrell Butchers of Leighton Buzzard, Groom’s Farm Shop also from Leighton Buzzard and Masons Premier store in Cheddington.