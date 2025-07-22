Local bands to showcase at renowned Camden venue

Stray Fox headlined at the Original Sound Promotions - OSP event at The Crooked Crow Bar on 5th June

Three local bands will be travelling to London on Thursday 7th of August to perform at the renowned Camden music venue, The Dublin Castle.

Leighton Buzzard band ‘Audio Nasties’ will be headlining the evening show. They say that their style is Influenced by Sonic Youth, Buzzcocks, X-ray Spex and At the Drive-In! Lead by the larger than life Sam McKeon who pens their songs and also delivers the vocals in his own unique manner. This band have been spreading their wings a bit recently playing in London, Milton Keynes and at the legendary St Albans venue ‘The Horns.

Stray Fox, a sensational young three piece band from Tring comprising of singer and guitarist Barney, bass player Dylan and drummer Digs. Their latest four track EP released in May is called ‘Extension’. Barney says that his influences are Hendrix and Radiohead. Stray Fox recently headlined an Original Sound Promotions – OSP event at Leighton Buzzards ‘Crooked Crow Bar’

And finally, the Chilli Islanders are a recently formed Leighton Buzzard garage punk band who played their debut gig at Ollie Vees on 10th October – their latest single is ‘The Sniffer’.

The event is promoted by local Bell Alley record store owner Gary Ison – he also just happens to play in the Chilli Islanders band! Gary said ‘this is a great opportunity for these band to be seen by a wider audience and to get their original sound tracks heard’.