Mark first became a consultant in 2013 after losing 3 stone, and due to his local success he quickly stepped up as the local Team Developer, helping and coaching a whole team of consultants locally to make Leighton Buzzard a happy and healthier place.

Due to his ongoing success, an opportunity has now arisen for him to expand his support and take over the local Wednesday evening group – meaning he’ll be able to help and support twice as many people locally and make an even bigger difference, alongside still supporting the local team also.

Mark says: “Despite the thousands of people we’ve helped locally over the years, more than two-thirds of the adult population are overweight here in Leighton Buzzard and we just want to help as many people as we can.

"Lots of people want to lose weight but they often don’t know how or where to turn for help. When members come to my group they tell me that they’ve tried losing weight before and it hasn’t worked so they feel like failures.

"I reassure them that it isn’t them who failed but the programme they followed, usually because the diet was too strict or because they didn’t get the right support”

Lorraine Martin, District Manager for Slimming World says “We’re so proud of the difference Mark has made locally in the past 10 years. He’s helped hundreds of people achieve their personal targets and is a fantastic support locally to so many.

"I am so thrilled to be giving Mark the opportunity to expand his groups to offer an evening group too. He’s a fantastic Consultant who has achieved so many awards for his work locally, there’s no doubt he deserves this opportunity and I am so excited knowing how many more people will now be able to receive his support with the offering of him running an evening group also.”

Slimming World encourages slimmers to make small, easy changes to the way they shop, cook and eat so they make healthier choices and lose weight without ever going hungry or feeling deprived.

Each week, as well as weighing in to log their progress, members are motivated for the week ahead by sharing recipes, advice and ideas for coping with challenges.

Mark says: “I know the thought of joining a group can be daunting, especially when you don’t feel very confident, but everyone’s welcome and we have a lot of fun.”

If you’d like to find out more about Mark’s groups contact him on 07760 132620 or go along and meet him in group and get started.

His groups will both be at the Cricket Club on Lake Street every Wednesday morning at 9am and 10.30am and now Wednesday Evenings 5.30pm and 7pm.