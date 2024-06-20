Local MP Candidates answer your questions

By Olivia MortonContributor
Published 20th Jun 2024, 12:14 BST
Please feel free to come along on the 25th June.

People from the local community are invited to a question time style event with the candidates standing in the upcoming general election.

Tuesday 25 June from 4.00pm until 6.00pm being hosted at Central Bedfordshire College, Kingsway, Dunstable.

Seats in the audience can be reserved (free of charge) by clicking this link: www.eventbrite.co.uk

