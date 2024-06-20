Local MP Candidates answer your questions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Please feel free to come along on the 25th June.

People from the local community are invited to a question time style event with the candidates standing in the upcoming general election.

Tuesday 25 June from 4.00pm until 6.00pm being hosted at Central Bedfordshire College, Kingsway, Dunstable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...