Local parenting expert celebrates supporting over 2,000 babies in 10 years

By Cathy Williams
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 11:36 BST
Cathy, Chilled Mama, holding a newborn baby after supporting the parents as a birth doula.placeholder image
Cathy, Chilled Mama, holding a newborn baby after supporting the parents as a birth doula.
A Toddington–based parenting expert is marking a very special milestone this October. Cathy Williams, known as Chilled Mama, is celebrating 10 years of helping more than 2,000 local parents and babies through her work as a doula, baby massage teacher, and perinatal educator.

To celebrate, Cathy is hosting a family-friendly party on Sunday 5th October, 1.30 – 3.00 pm at Toddington Methodist Church Hall. Families she has supported over the past decade are invited to come together for an afternoon of activities, crafts, refreshments, and cake.

Over the past 10 years, Cathy has:

  • Taught 373 parents to massage their babies at Leighton Buzzard Children’s Centre
  • Supported 1,628 parents through workshops and courses
  • Helped families in Luton, Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, and Milton Keynes greet their babies as a birth doula
  • Created nurturing and empowering retreats for mums, many who return year after year
  • Inspired and trained other facilitators, across the country and around the world, extending her impact even further
Cathy, Chilled Mama, with expectant mums, on a pregnancy retreatplaceholder image
Cathy, Chilled Mama, with expectant mums, on a pregnancy retreat

Her influence has often gone beyond practical support. Eleanor, a mum of three from Dunstable, shared: “You have been a huge influence on my parenting, my birthing experiences, and my passion to eventually become an IBCLC and create my own postnatal care business. I think you are incredible.”

Cathy said: “It has been such a privilege to walk alongside so many families at one of the most important times in their lives. This celebration is about reconnecting and saying thank you to the mums, dads and children I’ve had the joy of working with.”

Alongside her local work, Cathy now also offers the Chilled Mama Birth Circle – a group virtual doula service designed to make support more affordable and accessible for families.

The 10th Anniversary Celebration is free to attend for families Cathy has supported.

Cathy, Chilled Mama, training parenting practitionersplaceholder image
Cathy, Chilled Mama, training parenting practitioners

Event details:

Chilled Mama 10th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday 5th October | 1.30 – 3.00 pm

Toddington Methodist Church Hall

Please RSVP to [email protected]. For more information about Cathy’s work, visit www.chilledmama.co.uk

