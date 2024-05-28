Midsummer music for all the family with the Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday 9th June at 3:30pm, Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra (LLGO) will be putting on a programme of light summery music with something for all ages.

Following the huge sell-out success of last September's film music concert, the Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra is back with another exciting hour-long Sunday afternoon concert.

This time the music will have a bright and joyful midsummer feel with something to suit all ages.

Included in the programme will be Roger Quilter's "Children's Overture", Gershwin's ever-popular song "Summertime", selections of songs by Henry Mancini and ABBA and much more.

The orchestra, conducted by Dennis Pim, will be joined by singers from Open Voices and Rising Voices under the direction of Victoria Stead.

The concert is in St Barnabas church at 3.30pm (doors open at 3.15pm). Tickets cost £5 for adults and children are free.

There will be the opportunity to donate to the Magpas Air Ambulance charity, which covers Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and the East of England, providing critically ill and injured patients with lifesaving care 24/7. Those who have benefitted from Magpas know what a huge difference it makes.

The Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra was founded in February 2017 with the aims of providing an opportunity for local musicians to play, whilst raising money for charity.

It also seeks to make live orchestral music accessible to as wide a range of people as possible. The Orchestra repertoire generally consists of light music, and they regularly partner with other local groups, such as Rising Voices or the Grand Union Community Choir.

New members are welcome, and if you're interested in playing, get in touch at [email protected]

As the event is likely to prove popular, it's recommended that you book your tickets in advance via the Orchestra's website at: https://www.llgo.uk There will be a limited number of tickets on the door.

You can keep up with the orchestra through the LLGO's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LLGalaOrch.