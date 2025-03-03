New bands and more at The Crooked Crow Bar this week

OSP Introducing has their debut event at The Crooked Crow Bar, Leighton Buzzard’s independent events venue on Thursday 6th March.

OSP Introducing – that’s Original Sound Promotions to give its full name, is a new Leighton Buzzard venture that promotes talented, emerging artists and creates live events that showcase the best local sound around across all genres.

The debut event has three awesome original Alt Rock bands for an unforgettable night of music! Kicking off the night are ‘Chain Reaction’, a three piece Alternative Indie Rock band from Milton Keynes. With their recently released Debut Single, 'Weekend', you know these young lads mean business!

These are followed by ‘Sleepwalk’, a MK / Northampton based alternative blues rock outfit. Their debut Single, 'I'm Leaving', explores the heavy rock end of their sound, leaning on artists from Led Zeppelin to Rage Against the Machine. With relatable lyrics and high energy tunes.

That's What She Said - live at The Crooked Crow Bar on Saturday

Headlining the event, are Blunden a dynamic power trio from Milton Keynes with a set of deeply rooted Blues Rock and foot tappin' grooves where you're guaranteed to be still humming the songs on your way home! Debut EP, 'Out of Love', featuring tracks including, 'Pieces' and 'Out of Luck, Out of Love' can be checked out on line.

This trio have a lot of exciting things in the works, including a new release on the 07th March, the day after OSP Introducing and a tour following the release - so make sure you don't miss out on this amazing chance to see them for this pre-tour/release show at The Crooked Crow Bar! Entry to OSP Introducing is just £3 (payable on the door).

On Friday a tribute band playing sounds from the ‘00’s scene and the EMO Era are on. Called ‘Myspace or Yours’, they are bringing a night of pure nostalgia to The Crooked Crow Bar! Remembering the music from My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Paramore, BMTH, Panic! At The Disco, and more! Go back in time and dance to songs like: I’m not OK, Teenagers, All the small things, Gay Bar, etc! Tickets for the event are available on The Crooked Crow Bar website - https://www.crookedcrowbar.com/

Saturday 8th sees the return of fun band ‘That’s what she said!!’ So get out your loud shirts and come along and join the party! There will be live pop-punk and rocked up pop to dance along to. Entry is free and the band starts around 9pm.