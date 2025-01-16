Breakfast Club

The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL is pleased to announce that the Breakfast Club returns for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hi Everyone

So on a grey, damp day what better way than to start with a hearty breakfast before you face the day.

Well we're pleased to announce the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL, Breakfast Club is back...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following people moving onto ventures new from The RBL Club, we had to have a re-group. But we're all sorted now...... all we need is you.

When Breakfast Club first started, we had Sharon help us with the cooking. We're pleased to say that Sharon is back to once again help Breakfast Club.

The venue remains the same.....The Royal British Legion Club, West Street, Leighton Buzzard.Doors open at the usual time of 09:30am.

This is a Community Event, so ALL are welcome.

When is it? I hear you asking!.. "SATURDAY 15th FEBRUARY"

As before please Contact Stuart Clarke; Branch Chairman to reserve your place.

We look forward to seeing friends old and new and thank you for your continued support of both the Breakfast Club and The RBL Club.