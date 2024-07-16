Record breaking ‘Wicked’ star from Linslade covers Duran Duran classic ‘Ordinary World’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West End star Louise Dearman is releasing her new single ‘Ordinary World’ – a cover of the Duran Duran classic – On July 22.

The new version brings together a passion and emotion from Louise that epitomises her stage pedigree with a vocal range that adds drama and poise to one of the world’s favourite ‘80s anthems.

Dearman’s immense talent has seen her perform in some of the biggest shows to grace the West End including ‘Wicked’, for which she remains to be the only actress to play both Glinda and Elphaba.

Louise has also toured both nationally and internationally starring in productions of Evita, Guys and Dolls, Cats, Grease, and more.

Louise Dearman

She has performed as lead vocalist with The BBC Concert Orchestra, The London Concert Orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The John Wilson Orchestra, The Halle Orchestra, The Camerata, The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, The Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and many more.

Yet her talent is not purely stage focused as she has also built a rich background in TV appearing in Tonight's The Night with John Barrowman, plus highlighting her diversity by also presenting in Creative Pastimes, Where Can I Get One of Those?, Kitchen Secrets, Pets Paradise, and Beautiful You.

Louise Dearman’s reimagining of Ordinary World breathes new life into the classic that audiences have come to know and love. The single is releasing with an accompanying music video that sees Dearman take centre stage, bringing her West End talents straight into viewers’ homes. Joining her in the video are remarkable dancers performing against breathtaking abstract visual imagery.

“It feels so familiar, yet new and fresh at the same time. I love the classic ‘Duran Duran’ original and I wanted to bring something different, whilst respecting the legacy.” – Louise Dearman

Ordinary World - Louise Dearman Single Artwork

Dearman grew up in Linslade, Bedfordshire, attending Linslade Middle School and Cedars Upper School beginning dance lessons at the age of three, and realised early in her life that Musical performances on stage were what she loved becoming part of a children's choir in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium when she was thirteen going on then to hone her talent training at Laine Theatre Arts for three years, where she won their Musical Theatre Award and Opera Award.

Ordinary World is the first release from Singers Inc. Records upcoming compilation album ‘Trinity’ which brings together top-brass musical talent for covers of fan-favourite tracks. Louise Dearman’s second single from the album will be a cover of The Coldplay hit ‘The Scientist’ for which Louise will be releasing another music video.

Ordinary World will be available across all platforms this July 22nd.