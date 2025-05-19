Something giant is coming to Whipsnade Zoo this summer

Bignut the troll

12 larger-than-life trolls take up residence at Whipsnade Zoo for summer holidays

Twelve larger-than-life trolls are taking over Whipsnade Zoo this summer, and they’re on a mission to understand how humans connect with the natural world around them.

Arriving on summer solstice on Saturday 21 June and staying until the autumn equinox on Monday 22 September, the group of mythical travellers will be calling on young humans to bring their adults to the UK’s largest zoo to assist them with a very special field study.

The trolls have observed that fully-grown humans get up to all kinds of puzzling antics, and many of these mature humans seem to have forgotten how to connect with nature.

Valle the troll

Guided by head troll, Taks, these magical beings need curious, nature-loving kids to bring their grown-ups to Whipsnade for a day immersed in the wonders of the animal kingdom – to show them how humans interact with nature, and demonstrate that some humans, at least, share their childlike wonder and love for wildlife.

Nestled amongst 600-acres of wildlife at the conservation zoo, the trolls can be found using a Trolls Treasure Hunt Map, with each of the gentle giants ready to be touched, sniffed, and interacted with, all while completing nature-themed crafts and tasks to reconnect with the wonders of the natural world along the way.

Visiting Bedfordshire for this exhibition world premiere, the twelve trolls, ranging from 5ft to over 9ft tall, are constructed entirely from recycled materials by Danish artist and activist Thomas Dambo.

The troll trail is free this summer with zoo entry, and visitors can explore the rest of Whipsnade Zoo, with more than 11,000 animals from 245 species to discover – including a pride of rare northern African lions and their seven cubs. Rated the most popular attraction in the East of England by ALVA (Association of Leading Visitor Attractions) a visit to Whipsnade Zoo this summer is perfect for all the family - book tickets today at www.whipsnadezoo.org/.