Stainer's Crucifixion on Good Friday at All Saints Church
It's happening, appropriately, on Good Friday (April 18) at 7pm in the wonderful setting of the medieval All Saints Church in the centre of our community. The performance will be an act of devotion and not a concert.
Please enter the church and depart in silence, but do join in with the congregational hymns which Stainer included in his score.
The chorus is made up from members of the choir of All Saints church and singers from other churches in the area, together with the Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers.
The organ will be played by Samuel Kemp F.R.C.O., formerly Organ Scholar at All Saints and now Junior Organ Scholar at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge.
Soloists are David Emerson (tenor) Director of Music at St Barnabas, Linslade and Richard Ball (bass) and the performance will be directed by All Saints Director of Music, Paul Dickens.