The BIG FIX returns for 2025

Impact of the Repair Cafe LB since March 2023

The BIG FIX is back! Running throughout the whole of May, The BIG FIX has one aim – to fix and breathe new life into as many broken things as possible.

The event, coordinated by Devon County Council, sees skilled menders across the UK fix broken items such as electronics, garden equipment, clothing, jewellery and much more to give them a new lease of life.

Due to its huge success, The BIG FIX event is now nationwide across the country for the fifth time, with over 80 Repair Cafés already registered to take part, including local community group, Totally Leighton Buzzard and the Repair Cafe Leighton Buzzard.

The Repair Cafe LB is supporting The BIG FIX 2025 by holding an event on Saturday 24 May at the Royal British Legion on West Street, Leighton Buzzard from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

The Repair Cafe LB in action in April 2025

Visitors are welcome to drop in with broken household items and textile items for our skilled menders to fix. We will also be joined again by the Leighton BuzzCycles group for bike repair.

At the Repair Cafe LB's event on 24 May, we will also be launching our Great Big Green Week photo competition.

The BIG FIX hopes to help people save money, not only by repairing old items but also passing on skills to fix their own items in the future.

Repair Cafés are increasing in popularity as people are becoming more budget and environmentally conscious. They are organised and run by volunteers who offer their time and skills to help mend broken items and keep them in use for longer. Volunteers also help greet visitors, supply tea and coffee and restock supplies of cakes and other tasty treats.

The Big Fix 2025

Last year, 163 Repair Cafés across the UK and 1348 volunteers took part in the BIG FIX, mending 2456 items and saving 76 tonnes CO2e. Many cakes and biscuits were served alongside many more cups of tea and coffee!

The BIG FIX 2025 is taking place across May to enable as many Repair Cafés as possible to take part.

You can find out more about the Repair Cafe LB at linktr.ee/leightonbuzzard or on social media on Facebook, X, Threads or Instagram. You can pre-register to attend at: repaircafe.leightonbuzzard.org