The Crooked Crow Bar celebrates Independent Venue Week with their second ‘Candlelight Blues Session’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following the huge sell out success of the pilot pre-Christmas session, Leighton Buzzards’ independent entertainment venue ‘The Crooked Crow Bar’ are holding the second of their ‘Candlelight Blues Sessions’ on Thursday 30th January with the brilliant Welsh singer and songwriter William Poyer, plus cheeseboards and wine!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William is a musician from Swansea in South Wales who left his home in 2013 for a voyage of discovery that took him to Mexico. Three years of life there gave the opportunity to find the sounds he was seeking for his music and songs with a blend of real-life storytelling, an intimate folk sensibility, these driven by strong rhythms and melodic hooks. The Welsh celebrate music and poetry and love to tell stories and William is no exception. These days he is London based with the ‘day job’ working at a brewery!

'Born Lucky' is his debut album released in 2016. He’s presently signed up with Spiritual Records in London, a small independent label and has had several releases of Singles and EPs with them including the brilliant ‘Forgiven’ EP from 2022 and ‘The Eagle’, ‘On our way’, Sign it from me’ and ‘Weight in Gold’. Several songs have music videos to accompany them including ‘The Eagle’ and ‘Sign it from me’, the latter directed in Mexico by the brilliant Jose Grageda who he’s known for a number of years. Amongst his musical influences are Tom Petty, Ray Lamontagne, Fleetwood Mac, Bruce Springsteen, and Chris Stapleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Candlelight Blues Sessions’ are at 8pm at Leighton Buzzard’s independent town centre events venue, The Crooked Crow Bar.

Details and tickets can be obtained from their website https://www.crookedcrowbar.com/