‘The Smiths & Morrissey’ tribute at The Crooked Crow Bar

The Smiths Utd at The Crooked Crow Bar in 2023 - don't forget the gladioli !

Lincoln UK based Smiths and Morrissey tribute band The Smiths Utd bring the authentic sound of the Smiths & Morrissey back to Leighton Buzzard on Friday 6th September 2024.

This year the The Smiths Utd have been busy touring the UK and USA as one the best sounding tributes to this classic band.

The Smiths Utd are without doubt one of the best Tribute Bands in the business and not to be missed. With their authentic sounds, equipment and looks, not a stone has been left unturned in the recreation of one the most influential bands of all time! They will be playing all the bands classic songs such as "This Charming Man", "What Difference Does It Make?” or Morrissey’s "Suedehead", it promises to be a fabulous night but beware of flying gladioli!!

Their last visit to The Crooked Crow was a sell out and tickets are limited – they’re available on line at: https://wegottickets.com/event/630456

Also this weekend at The Crooked Crow Bar are a new Britpop & alt 80s classics band ‘The Chapel’ playing for you to dance along to on Saturday 7th from 9pm (Free Entry).