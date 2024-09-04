‘The Smiths & Morrissey’ tribute at The Crooked Crow Bar
This year the The Smiths Utd have been busy touring the UK and USA as one the best sounding tributes to this classic band.
The Smiths Utd are without doubt one of the best Tribute Bands in the business and not to be missed. With their authentic sounds, equipment and looks, not a stone has been left unturned in the recreation of one the most influential bands of all time! They will be playing all the bands classic songs such as "This Charming Man", "What Difference Does It Make?” or Morrissey’s "Suedehead", it promises to be a fabulous night but beware of flying gladioli!!
Their last visit to The Crooked Crow was a sell out and tickets are limited – they’re available on line at: https://wegottickets.com/event/630456
Also this weekend at The Crooked Crow Bar are a new Britpop & alt 80s classics band ‘The Chapel’ playing for you to dance along to on Saturday 7th from 9pm (Free Entry).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.